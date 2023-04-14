Polymath Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $165.05 million and approximately $427,070.03 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00314397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17452896 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $345,460.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.