Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Trading Up 2.8%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 88,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Pono Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PONO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

