Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.41 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

