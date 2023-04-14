Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PFG stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

