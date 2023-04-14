Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. 23,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

