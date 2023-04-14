Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.15. 3,226,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,433. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

