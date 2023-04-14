Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

