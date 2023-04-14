Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $123.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.