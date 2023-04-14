Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.55. 1,127,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,296. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $282.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

