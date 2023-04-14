Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.55. 1,127,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,296. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $282.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.06.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.