Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 358,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 296,598 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 199,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,025. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.