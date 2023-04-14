Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

