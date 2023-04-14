Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 8,044,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,586,791. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

