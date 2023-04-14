Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.77. 53,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,964. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

