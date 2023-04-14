ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

