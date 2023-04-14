Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading 2% Higher

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,434,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,112,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

Featured Stories

