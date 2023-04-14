Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading 2% Higher

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,434,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,112,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.63.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.