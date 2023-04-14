Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,094.58

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.58 ($13.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,165.50 ($14.43). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($14.25), with a volume of 3,965,206 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.63) to GBX 1,518 ($18.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,544 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,625.33 ($20.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.03. The company has a market cap of £32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,024.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5,517.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

