PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
