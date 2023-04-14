PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

