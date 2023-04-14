PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $245,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

