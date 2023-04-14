Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Raised by Analyst

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

AXL opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

