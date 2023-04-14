Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $38,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,054. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

