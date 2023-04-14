Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Michael F. Barry Sells 100 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) Director Michael F. Barry sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $20,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $197.44. 62,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.84 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.