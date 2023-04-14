Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $120.51 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $172.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $120.51 or 0.00395501 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Quant
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
