Quantum (QUA) Trading 50% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.65 and approximately $182,642.40 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,360.72 or 1.00104398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,243.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.