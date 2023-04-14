QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

