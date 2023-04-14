Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.