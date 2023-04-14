Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.89 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $395.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Stories

