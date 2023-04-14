Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $101.48. 828,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,397. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

