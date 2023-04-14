Reborn Coffee (REBN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reborn Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.44 million -2.86 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.98 billion $180.11 million 1.29

Reborn Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Reborn Coffee Competitors 1.92% -15.61% 2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4235 5525 261 2.53

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 541.40%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Reborn Coffee peers beat Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

