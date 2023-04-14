Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

