Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWOD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 304,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWOD stock remained flat at $10.31 on Friday. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.