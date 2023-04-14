RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $202.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

