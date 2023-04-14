Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

