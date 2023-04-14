Request Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Request has a market cap of $104.73 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,764.19 or 1.00009666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10238398 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $25,081,262.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.