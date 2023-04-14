Reviewing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) & COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $109.18 million 2.25 -$6.54 million ($0.08) -40.75

COMTEX News Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for COMTEX News Network and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.40%. Given Performant Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -5.93% -7.70% -5.46%

Risk & Volatility

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.38, meaning that its share price is 938% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Performant Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performant Financial beats COMTEX News Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

