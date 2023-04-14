Reviewing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 4.67 -$16.89 million ($0.68) -29.26 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.05 $32.29 million $1.82 7.50

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.20% -3.79% -1.12% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 66.00% 12.64% 10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 103.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

