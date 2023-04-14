Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RICOY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ricoh Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.