Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $539.72

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.72 ($6.68) and traded as high as GBX 561.20 ($6.95). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 557.20 ($6.90), with a volume of 1,574,745 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.48) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.87) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.16).

Rightmove Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,514.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

