Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley Sells 7,323 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REPX stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

