Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 2.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 17,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 47,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $931.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

