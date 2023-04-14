Ripio Credit Network Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $19,924.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,798.12 or 1.00109248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0023023 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,421.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

