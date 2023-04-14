Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $7.85. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2,379,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.