Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

