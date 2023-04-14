Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 460.4% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 110,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

