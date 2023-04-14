Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 460.4% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 110,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
