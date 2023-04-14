Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %
RY stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
