Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

RY stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.