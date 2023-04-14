Sabal Trust CO Buys 583 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 470,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,069. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.