Sabal Trust CO Has $243,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Humana were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

Humana Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUM traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.31. 202,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.93 and a 200-day moving average of $510.15.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

