Sabal Trust CO Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 148,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $79.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.