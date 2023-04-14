Sabal Trust CO Has $41.07 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,534 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. 311,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,169. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

