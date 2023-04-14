Sabal Trust CO Lowers Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 74,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,181. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

