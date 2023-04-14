Sabal Trust CO Purchases 1,847 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,156,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,747,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
